Rajasthan: Couple Caught Kissing On Speeding Bike In Jaipur, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Couple Caught Kissing On Speeding Bike In Jaipur | Twitter

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a couple were caught on camera while kissing on speeding bike in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The video of the dangerous kissing stunt is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the couple is performing a dangerous kissing stunt on a moving motorcycle. The video is reported to be two days old and was captured in Jaipur.

The couple in the video can be seen violating the traffic rules

The couple in the video can be seen violating the traffic rules as they both are not wearing a helmet. A man is seen riding the bike and a woman is sitting on the back seat as a pillion rider. The man is riding the bike at high speed and turns behind to kiss the woman sitting behind him. They both lip-lock each other for some time while the bike is still in motion. They both are engaged in kissing without looking at the road on moving bike.

A major accident could have taken place

The incident is said to be recorded at Durgapura area in Jaipur which is normally a crowded area. A major accident could have taken place as the couple was indulged in kissing each other on the bike. An onlooker captured the entire incident of the couple kissing while riding the bike on camera. The video is going viral on social media in which the couple is seen engaging in public display of affection while engaging in a passionate and dangerous kiss while riding the motorbike on the roads of Jaipur.

Not only dangerous for the couple but also dangerous for the pedestrians

The couple kissing on the bike and not looking at the road when the bike is still in motion is not only dangerous for the couple but also dangerous for the pedestrians and other riders on the road. Police said that they have seen the viral video and they had initiated a probe in connection of the viral video. They are trying to identify the owner of the bike indulged in the viral video. Strict action should be taken against such violaters of traffic norms to avoid such incidents in the future.

