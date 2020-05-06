Rajasthan HC stays FIR lodged against JP Nadda in connection with tweet by Amit Malviya against Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan High Court stayed an FIR lodged against national BJP president J P Nadda in connection with a tweet by the party's IT department incharge Amit Malviya against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The complaint was lodged by Congress worker, Manoj Kumar Saini, terming the tweet disparaging. According to a report by Live Law, the tweet allegedly made by Amit Malviya whereby he had passed comments against the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The tweet was a response to a comment made by Sonia Gandhi that the prompt caution given by Rahul Gandhi led to timely arrangement of health infrastructure in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.
In his tweet Malviya had said, "Sonia Gandhi claims Bhilwara tested 22 lakh people due to Rahul's warning! Wherever there is Rahul, can exaggeration and maths blunder be behind?"
Later, national BJP president J P Nadda moved the Rajasthan High Court, seeking the quashing of the FIR. Nadda stated that he had no role in Amit Malviya's tweet.
While hearing the matter, Justice P S Bhati observed, "The court prima facie finds that the tweet had been made by Amit Malviya and the petitioner (Nadda) had no role in tweeting the information in question." The Rajasthan High Court has directed the Hanumangarh police that the effect and operation of the FIR along with entire proceedings pursuant thereto shall remain stayed.
