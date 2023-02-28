Rajasthan govt to set up centre for IT development, e-governance to protect data and tackle cyber crime

Wikipedia/ Representative Image

Jaipur: A centre for IT development and e-governance will be set up in Rajasthan's Jaipur for cyber and data security and to tackle cyber crime in the state.

As per the information, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved ₹147.55 crore for the proposed centre.

‘The 'Rajiv Gandhi Centre for IT Development and E-Governance' in Jaipur will develop a digital ecosystem for blockchain, cyber security, IFMS and data security,’ said the proposal of the centre.

State-of-the-art tools and software

Necessary tools and software will be available at the institute to develop and implement useful IT products and IT solutions to strengthen e-governance. These software, tools, platforms etc. will be made available as a service for academic, industrial, government and start-up ecosystems. Research and other related work will also be carried out in the centre with the latest technology in the cyber range, blockchain platform and IT sector.

As per the proposal, this centre will control cyber crimes in the state and create awareness about online frauds. Besides, it will also work on capacity building of technical graduates and develop the expertise and skills required to use blockchain technology.