 Rajasthan: Govt To Observe Abrogation Of Article 370 And Savarkar Birth Anniversary In Schools
The annual calender of government schools in the state has mentioned that August 5th, the day of abrogation of Section 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will be observed as “Swarn Mukut Mastak Divas” in the government schools of Rajasthan. It will be celebrated as a festival in the schools with various co-curricular activities.

Updated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Jaipur: The BJP ruled government in Rajasthan has decided to observe abrogation of Section 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and Savarkar birth anniversary in schools of the state.

The calender has also mentioned celebrating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and right-wing activist Vinayk Damodar Savarkar as Veer Savarkar Jayanti on May 28th. However, it is not clear that how it would be celebrated as the schools remained close due to summer vacations on May 28th.

Both the events have been included for the first time in the annual calender of the schools. Along with this, the controversial Surya Namaskar has also been included as the mandatory activity during the morning assembly in the schools. The Surya Namaskar has always been opposed by the Muslims.

The BJP MLA Bal Mukundacharya said that celebrating such special days in the schools is a welcome step of the government as these are the historical events and not only children but all should celebrate this.

The president of All Rajasthan School Teachers Union Ramakrishna Agarwal said that mention of birth anniversary of Savarkar and abrogation of Section 370 and many other special days as school festivals in the annual calender clearly shows the ideology of the government, but these special days could have been curtailed as it hampers the studies.

