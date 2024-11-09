Rajasthan Govt Slashes Amer Fort Elephant Ride Rates From ₹2,500 To ₹1,500; Owners To Challenge Decision In Court

Representative Image | Pexels

Looking at the tourist season and upcoming events of Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit and IIFA award ceremony, the Rajasthan government has slashed the elephant ride rates at historic Amer Fort in Jaipur by Rs 1000 per ride. Although the decision is adversely affecting the elephant owners as they now would get lesser amount. The owners are planning to go to the court against the decision.

The Rajasthan Tourism Department, after a review, has reduced the elephant ride rates from Rs 2500 to Rs 1500. These rates will be effective from November 15.

No official reason has been given behind this decision, but the officials on anonymity said that the number of tourists had decreased due to higher rates.

Although the elephant owners are not satisfied with the decision as the reduction in rates is directly impacting them. Now elephant owners would get only Rs 1250 instead of 2100 per ride.

President of Elephant Owner Development Committee Ballu Khan said 'after 13 years, we were given relief by increasing the rates of elephant ride from Rs 1100 to Rs 2500. Due to Inflation, , the rates of food items given to elephants have also increased. It costs around Rs 3000 to feed an elephant every day. The government should reconsider the decision.'

The elephant ride rates were revised from this October only. Ballu Khan said that the decision was taken after the consent of all the concerned departments and owners were satisfied but now all of a sudden, the government has reduced the rates, which is not acceptable. 'We are planning to go to court against the decision,' said Ballu Khan.

Notably, there are around 75 elephants at Amer Fort and this is a major tourist attraction with a Haathi Gaon is also there.