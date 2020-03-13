Rajasthan government spends Rs 25 crore on advertisements which had photographs Ashok Gehlot, not Sachin Pilot

After the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia, all eyes are now on Rajasthan as spolight is on the ongoing friction between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Reports have surfaced saying that the Congress-led Rajasthan government has spent over Rs 25 crore between December 2018 and November 2019 on advertisements which had photographs Ashok Gehlot and not Sachin Pilot.

According to a report by Indian Express, while replying to an RTI query, the Information and Public Relation Department revealed that Rajasthan government had spent Rs 25.08 crore on 62 advertisements in national and regional dailies and other publications, including Congress-backed National Herald and Navjivan, on various occasions between December 17, 2018 and November 11, 2019.

The Information and Public Relation Department while giving details of the advertisements said that had photographs of Ashok Gehlot only and not of Sachin Pilot.

After Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party to join the BJP camp, both Gehlot and Pilot spoke differently. While Gehlot launched a scathing attack on the young leader, accusing him of betraying both ideology and trust of people.