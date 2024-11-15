Rajasthan Government Seeks Supreme Court Intervention To Cancel Bail Of Alleged Cow Smuggler

PTI

The Rajasthan government has filed an application in the Supreme Court, requesting the cancellation of bail granted to Najim Khan, an accused in a bovine-related offense. Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma Said that the Supreme Court had granted bail to Najim Khan on October 21, 2024, due to an absence of representation from the Rajasthan government.

The application filed on behalf of the state emphasises that critical facts about Khan’s criminal record were not presented to the court, which led to the bail decision. The application states that Khan is a habitual offender with criminal history: his record reportedly includes multiple cases under the Bovine Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, along with gang-related charges in Uttar Pradesh.

The Rajasthan government argues that this criminal history qualifies him as a habitual offender and underscores the potential threat posed to public safety if he remains out on bail. "Given the alleged pattern of continued involvement in bovine trafficking, the state fears that granting bail could facilitate further illegal activities, so strong preventive measures are needed,' said government in the application The case is related to an FIR registered in February 2021 in Karauli districts' Nadoti Police Station, where authorities intercepted a truck loaded with cattle (cows and bulls).

During a routine patrol, Rajasthan police officials halted the vehicle under suspicion of illegal transport of bovine animals for slaughter. The truck driver, along with another passenger, was taken into custody, while the third person Najim Khan, reportedly evaded arrest. He was later arrested on April 30th 2024.