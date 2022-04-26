Rajasthan gang rape: NCW takes cognizance, directs DGP to file FIR, arrest all accused at earliest

National Commission for Women today took note of articles regarding the alleged gang rape & murder of a woman at a village in the Dausa district of Rajasthan.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to DGP to immediately file an FIR under relevant provisions. NCW also sought the arrest of all accused at the earliest, so far, one accused has been arrested.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, said police on Monday. The body of the woman was found in a well.

In the letter, it is also mentioned that the NCW chairperson will be visiting the crime scene on Thursday (April 28) and will also meet the concerned officials and the family of the victim.

The woman's body was found in a well under the Bassi police station area of Jaipur district on Monday, they said, adding that one of the suspects has been arrested.

According to police, the woman had left Jaipur on a bus to visit her parents' house in Dausa on Sunday morning.

"She reached the bus stand of her village in Dausa and was walking towards her parents' house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle," Dausa Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta told PTI.

He said that instead of taking her to the village, they took her to a forest area and gang-raped her. After the gang rape, they murdered the woman and threw her body in a well, the officer said.

Meanwhile, when the victim did not reach home, her parents registered a missing complaint with Ramgarh Pachawara police station of Dausa on Sunday evening. The body was recovered in the early hours of Monday, Gupta said.

The SP said one of the accused, identified as Kaluram Meena, has been arrested and the efforts are on to nab the other accused.

The primary investigation suggests that the woman was not known to the accused, Gupta said, adding that the body was handed over to family members after post mortem.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:11 PM IST