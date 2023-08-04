Rajasthan: 'For Us, Rahul Gandhi Is Prime Ministerial Candidate,' Says CM Ashok Gehlot

CM Ashok Gehlot (L) With Rahul Gandhi (R) | Representative pic

Jaipur: At a time when the Congress is busy uniting the opposition at the national level and talking about collective leadership, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that Rahul Gandhi is the prime ministerial candidate for the Congress, as he is the only one who can compete with PM Modi.

Along with this, Gehlot has also made it clear that he will do politics only in Rajasthan and will serve the people here till his last breath. He refers to himself as "Janta ka Sevak," a servant of the people of Rajasthan.

'Rahul Gandhi is the face of our party'

In a press conference at his residence in Jaipur on Friday, when asked about the poll battle of Modi V/s Gehlot in Rajasthan and his prospects of becoming a prime ministerial candidate in case Congress wins in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "I have decided that I will do politics in Rajasthan only. I will serve the people here till my last breath, so this question will never come up in the future. Anyway, when Rahul Gandhi is the face of our party, then there is no other name."

When he was asked if Congress is talking about collective leadership and nothing has been announced officially so far, Gehlot said that national leaders may be right, but for Congress people, Rahul Gandhi is the only face, because if anyone is competing with Modi, it is Rahul Gandhi. His statement about Rahul Gandhi is being considered important, considering the fact that Congress is the biggest opposition party in the opposition alliance.

Gehlot: Modi is the 'Vishv Guru,' I am 'Janta ka Sevak,'

Gehlot's statement of remaining in power in Rajasthan forever is also important, considering the last four and a half years of factionalism in the party. The statement is somehow hinting that he is going to be the face of the party in the coming elections. He clearly stated that Modi is the 'Vishv Guru,' and he is the 'Janta ka Sevak,' and will go into the elections with his government's performance.

Rajasthan is now a state with 50 districts and 10 new divisional headquarters. The Gehlot cabinet has approved the notifications for the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisional headquarters. Gehlot said that the formation of new districts will help in administrative and law and order control at the ground level. He also mentioned that ₹2000 crore has been allocated in the budget for the formation of these districts. Now, Rajasthan will have districts with an average population of flacksahks and an area of 500 square kilometers."

