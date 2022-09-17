Rahul Gandhi should become president, Rajasthan Congress passes resolution

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: Recently being considered a front-runner for post of Congress party president, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot put all speculations to rest today when he proposed Rahul Gandhi's name for the job.

The Rajasthan Congress passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as national president of the party. The resolution was moved by CM Ashok Gehlot in a meeting of the delegates selected for voting in the election of the national president.

The Rajasthan CM asked the delegates to raise their hands in favor of Rahul Gandhi. All the leaders supported Gehlot's proposal. The meeting of delegates was called to pass the resolution to authorize the national president of the party to appoint the state president and to make other appointments.

After passing this, the State Returning Officer of the party left the meeting and then Gehlot moved the resolution for Rahul Gandhi. He asked in the meeting if that Rahul Gandhi should be made the president and everyone present there should give their opinion.

The resolution was passed unanimously to authorize the party high-command to decide on all posts including state presidents. This was the only official resolution passed in the meeting and has been sent to Delhi.