Rajasthan Elections 2023: Women Voters Take The Lead, Outnumber Men By 0.19%

Jaipur: Women voters in the Rajasthan assembly election have been taking the lead. In the latest polls, 75.45 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on 199 assembly seats. Among these, the voting percentage of women was 74.72 per cent, which is 0.19 per cent more than the male voters. Female voters turned up more than the male voters in 88 assembly constituencies in the state.

Steep rise in the number of women voters

This is a new record of voting so far. In 2018, the voter turnout was 74.71 per cent. The man-woman ratio of voting was almost at par with a difference of just 0.8 per cent, but this time the female voters outplayed males with 0.19 per cent more voting.

Keeping in mind the increasing participation of women, both Congress and BJP announced and implemented special schemes for them and both are hoping that this increased voter turnout is in their favour.

Congress' poll promise for women

Congress government in the state distributed free mobile phones to women and under the Griha Lakshmi Guarantee Scheme, announced to give ₹10,000 every year to the female head of every family. Promises like gas cylinders for ₹400 and free travel in state roadway buses were also made to woo female voters.

At the same time BJP along with the Women's Reservation Bill, promised bonds of ₹2 lakh for girls and free education from KG to PG.

Voter percentage in top 10 seats

Pokhran

Men 87.40 per cent

Women 88.23 per cent

Ghatol

Men 85.30 per cent

Women 85.40 per cent

Bari

Men 83.84 per cent

Women 84.66 per cent

Shahpura

Men 83.27 per cent

Women 84.44 per cent

Baytu

Men 81.90 per cent

Women 85.04 per cent

Tarangar

Men 81.35 per cent

Women 83.78 per cent

Bhadra

Men 82. 22 per cent

Women 82.74 per cent

Chourasi

Men 81.34 per cent

Women 82.20 per cent

Banswara

Men 80.70 per cent

Women 81.36 per cent

Barmer

Men 80.38 per cent

Women 81.43 per cent