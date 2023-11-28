Rajasthan Elections 2023: Women Voters Take The Lead, Outnumber Men By 0.19%

Jaipur: Women voters in the Rajasthan assembly election have been taking the lead. In the latest polls, 75.45 per cent of voters exercised their franchise on 199 assembly seats. Among these, the voting percentage of women was 74.72 per cent, which is 0.19 per cent more than the male voters. Female voters turned up more than the male voters in 88 assembly constituencies in the state.
Steep rise in the number of women voters
This is a new record of voting so far. In 2018, the voter turnout was 74.71 per cent. The man-woman ratio of voting was almost at par with a difference of just 0.8 per cent, but this time the female voters outplayed males with 0.19 per cent more voting.
Keeping in mind the increasing participation of women, both Congress and BJP announced and implemented special schemes for them and both are hoping that this increased voter turnout is in their favour.
Congress' poll promise for women
Congress government in the state distributed free mobile phones to women and under the Griha Lakshmi Guarantee Scheme, announced to give ₹10,000 every year to the female head of every family. Promises like gas cylinders for ₹400 and free travel in state roadway buses were also made to woo female voters.
At the same time BJP along with the Women's Reservation Bill, promised bonds of ₹2 lakh for girls and free education from KG to PG.
Voter percentage in top 10 seats
Pokhran
Men 87.40 per cent
Women 88.23 per cent
Ghatol
Men 85.30 per cent
Women 85.40 per cent
Bari
Men 83.84 per cent
Women 84.66 per cent
Shahpura
Men 83.27 per cent
Women 84.44 per cent
Baytu
Men 81.90 per cent
Women 85.04 per cent
Tarangar
Men 81.35 per cent
Women 83.78 per cent
Bhadra
Men 82. 22 per cent
Women 82.74 per cent
Chourasi
Men 81.34 per cent
Women 82.20 per cent
Banswara
Men 80.70 per cent
Women 81.36 per cent
Barmer
Men 80.38 per cent
Women 81.43 per cent