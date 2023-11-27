Rajasthan Elections 2023: Mixed Results For BJP's Big Faces As Voter Enthusiasm Varies Across Seats

PTI

Jaipur: BJP gave tickets to seven MPs including one Rajya Sabha MP in Rajasthan but voting turnout figures hint that voters were not very enthusiastic about having big faces in their seats. The voting percentage increased on six out of seven seats, but except for Tijara, the increase elsewhere is very nominal.

Except for Vidhyadhar Nagar, BJP fielded its sitting MPs on the seats where the party lost the last election and the seats looking tough in terms of caste and other equations. This was an experiment and to give full-time time these were declared the election was announced.

List of tickets handed out to sitting MPs

The sitting MPs who were given tickets were Bhagirath Choudhary from Kishangarh assembly constituency, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Narendra Kumar from Mandawa, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jhotwara, Dev ji Patel from Sanchor, Baba Balaknath from Tijara and Rajya Sabha Member Kirori Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

It was expected that having such big names in the election fray would boost the voting and increase voting turnout in favour of the party, but the voting turnout percentage shows that except for Tijara, the increase in voting is below three percent.percent the Vidyadhar Nagar seat where the saffron party fielded the manager of the Royal family of Jaipur Diya Kumari, the voting has increased by just 2.73 per cent.

The voting turnout decreased by 0.45 per cent on the Jhotwara seat where the former Olympian and national spokesperson of the party Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is in the fray, while the marginal increase of 0.15 and 0.77 percent was reported on Sanchor and Mandawa seats respectively.

Tijara constituency faces voter issues

Tijara is the only exception as this is a seat where the polarisation of votes affected the voting as the seat is Meo Muslims dominated and Baba Balaknath was in the fight against Imran Khan of Congress and this has increased by 4.03 per cent of voter turnout.

Political analyst Rajiv Jain said that one can not predict the result based on voter turnout as it is a new experiment but yes it can be said that having such big faces from the opposition should have affected the voters significantly but it couldn't.

Kishangarh

Last time - 74.16

This time - 76.21

Difference -2.05

Tijara

Last time - 82.08

This time - 86.11

Difference - 4.03

Sawai Madhopur

Last time - 68.63

This time - 70.94

Difference -2.31

Sanchair

Last time - 80.76

This time - 80.91

Difference - 0.15

Vidyadhar Nagar

Last time - 69.82

This time - 72.55

Difference -2.73

Mandawa

Last time - 73.20

This time - 73.97

Difference -0.77

Jhotawad

Last time - 72.97

This time – 71.52

Difference - (-)0.45