Rajasthan Elections 2023 Preview: Star Campaigners, Key Issues & Promises as State Heads To Polls On November 25

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Rajasthan is set to go to polls on November 25. Here is the election scenario on the day before the polling in the state.

Star campaigners

Congress

- Party president Mallikarjun Kharge

- MP Rahul Gandhi

- Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

- Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

- Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot

BJP

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah

- Party president JP Nadda

- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

- Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje

What are the key issues?

BJP

- Appeasement politics

- Hindutva

- Question paper leak

- Crime against women

- Corruption, 'Red diary'

- Face of PM Modi

Congress

- Guarantees

- Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

- Capitalist central government

- Populist schemes and face of Ashok Gehlot

- Number of rebels who can affect the result

- 20 out of 200

What are the promises made by the parties?

Congress

- Caste-based census

- Bill for the procurement of farm crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP)

- A new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level

- 4 lakh government jobs in five years

- An annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of the family

- LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to 1.04 crore families

- Purchase of dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kg

- Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme to be made from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

- Law for the old pension scheme for government employees.

- Free laptops/tablets for students taking admission to government colleges

- Insurance covers up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate for losses due to natural calamity

- By bringing RTE law in the state, education up to 12th will be made free in private educational institutions

- MNREGA and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days

- Merchant Credit Card Scheme will be started to provide interest-free loans of up to 5 lakh rupees to small traders and shopkeepers

- Villages and hamlets with a population of up to 100 will be connected by road

- Security guards will be deployed in every village and urban ward

BJP

- Purchase of wheat at an MSP of Rs 2,700 per quintal

- Comprehensive compensation plan for farmers whose land has been acquired for various projects

- Anti-Romeo Squads and Mahila Thana in every district

- Savings bond of Rs 2 lakh for girls

- Free Scooty Scheme for meritorious students pursuing higher education

- Rs 2,000 crore corpus fund to promote tourism

- Special Investigation Team to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government

- 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years

- Rs 40,000 crore for Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission

- Free ration to poor families under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna for five years,

- A special police cell for investigating sleeper cells of anti-national forces and an anti-gangster task force.

Prominent faces

BJP

Vasundhara Raje - former CM - Jhalarapatan - won with a margin of 34980

Diya Kumari - sitting MP - Vidyadhar Nagar

Baba Balaknath - sitting MP - Tijara

Kirori Lal Meena- Rajya Sabha Member - Sawai Madhopur

Rajendra Rathore - leader of opposition - Taranagar - won with a margin of 1850 from Churu, this time seat changed

Rajyavardhan Singh - sitting MP - Jhotwada

Congress

Ashok Gehlot - chief minister - Sadarpura - won with a margin of 45597

Sachin Pilot - former deputy CM - Tonk - won with a margin of 54179

CP Joshi - Speaker of Rajasthan assembly - Nathdwara - won with a margin of 16940

Shanti Dhariwal - cabinet minister - Kota North - won with a margin of 17945

Gaurav Vallabh - national spokesperson - Udaipur - new face

Harish Choudhary - incharge of Punjab Congress - Baytu - won with a margin of 13,803