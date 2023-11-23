 Rajasthan Elections 2023 Preview: Star Campaigners, Key Issues & Promises as State Heads To Polls On November 25
As Rajasthan gears up for elections, Congress and BJP focus on key issues, promises include farm support, employment, and social welfare.

Manish Godha
article-image
BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

Rajasthan is set to go to polls on November 25. Here is the election scenario on the day before the polling in the state.

Star campaigners

Congress

- Party president Mallikarjun Kharge

- MP Rahul Gandhi

- Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

- Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

- Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot

BJP

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah

- Party president JP Nadda

- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

- Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje

What are the key issues?

BJP

- Appeasement politics

- Hindutva

- Question paper leak

- Crime against women

- Corruption, 'Red diary'

- Face of PM Modi

Congress

- Guarantees

- Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

- Capitalist central government

- Populist schemes and face of Ashok Gehlot

- Number of rebels who can affect the result

- 20 out of 200

What are the promises made by the parties?

Congress

- Caste-based census

- Bill for the procurement of farm crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP)

- A new scheme for recruitment at the panchayat level

- 4 lakh government jobs in five years

- An annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of the family

- LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to 1.04 crore families

- Purchase of dung from cattle rearers at Rs 2 per kg

- Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme to be made from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh

- Law for the old pension scheme for government employees.

- Free laptops/tablets for students taking admission to government colleges

- Insurance covers up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate for losses due to natural calamity

- By bringing RTE law in the state, education up to 12th will be made free in private educational institutions

- MNREGA and Indira Gandhi urban employment will be increased from 125 to 150 days

- Merchant Credit Card Scheme will be started to provide interest-free loans of up to 5 lakh rupees to small traders and shopkeepers

- Villages and hamlets with a population of up to 100 will be connected by road

- Security guards will be deployed in every village and urban ward

BJP

- Purchase of wheat at an MSP of Rs 2,700 per quintal

- Comprehensive compensation plan for farmers whose land has been acquired for various projects

- Anti-Romeo Squads and Mahila Thana in every district

- Savings bond of Rs 2 lakh for girls

- Free Scooty Scheme for meritorious students pursuing higher education

- Rs 2,000 crore corpus fund to promote tourism

- Special Investigation Team to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress government

- 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years

- Rs 40,000 crore for Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission

- Free ration to poor families under PM Garib Kalyan Yojna for five years,

- A special police cell for investigating sleeper cells of anti-national forces and an anti-gangster task force.

Prominent faces

BJP

Vasundhara Raje - former CM - Jhalarapatan - won with a margin of 34980

Diya Kumari - sitting MP - Vidyadhar Nagar

Baba Balaknath - sitting MP - Tijara

Kirori Lal Meena- Rajya Sabha Member - Sawai Madhopur

Rajendra Rathore - leader of opposition - Taranagar - won with a margin of 1850 from Churu, this time seat changed

Rajyavardhan Singh - sitting MP - Jhotwada

Congress

Ashok Gehlot - chief minister - Sadarpura - won with a margin of 45597

Sachin Pilot - former deputy CM - Tonk - won with a margin of 54179

CP Joshi - Speaker of Rajasthan assembly - Nathdwara - won with a margin of 16940

Shanti Dhariwal - cabinet minister - Kota North - won with a margin of 17945

Gaurav Vallabh - national spokesperson - Udaipur - new face

Harish Choudhary - incharge of Punjab Congress - Baytu - won with a margin of 13,803

