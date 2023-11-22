Rajasthan Elections 2023: Rebel Candidates Pose Significant Challenge For BJP & Congress In 20 Seats

BJP (left) Congress (right) | File photo

With only two days left for Rajasthan to go to polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress face a major challenge from their rebels in 20 out of 200 assembly seats in the state, making the contest triangular. Interestingly, some of these rebels have been close to the three big leaders Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, so their election has become a talking point in the state.

Dissatisfaction among BJP, Congress over ticket distribution

This time in Rajasthan, there was a lot of dissatisfaction among both BJP and Congress regarding ticket distribution. This is the reason why many big faces of both parties, due to not getting tickets, are now contesting the elections as independents and have become a challenge to the official candidates of the party.

The number of rebels was much higher at the time of nominations and the senior leaders of both the parties had to make extra efforts to make them sit in favour of the party candidates.

2018 elections saw win of 13 independents

In the last elections of 2018, 13 independents won the election and 10 of them were former Congress members. Many of Ashok Gehlot's supporters could not get tickets and contest the election and 10 out of them won the election.

These 10 independents remained Gehlot's strength for the entire five years and in return for their loyalty, eight of them got the party ticket this time.

This time not only Ashok Gehlot, but some close aids of Sachin Pilot and BJP's Vasundhara Raje are also in the election fray as rebels and, the entire state is keeping an eye on the elections of the leaders.

The political observers believe that the winning rebels will play a crucial role for their respective leaders as a situation of headcount for the post of CM is very likely in the party who will win the election.

Prominent rebels of both parties

Congress

Rajgarh Laxmangarh - sitting MLA Joharilal Meena

Shahpura - sitting MLA Alok Beniwal

Lunkaransar - Former Minister of State for Home Virendra Beniwal

Dhodh - Mahesh Moradia, son of sitting MLA Parasram Moradia

Nagour - Habibur Rahman veteran Congress leader and many times MLA from this seat

Pushkar.- Gopal Baheti, former MLA

Based- Khiladi Bairwa, the sitting MLA and Chairman of Rajasthan Scheduled Caste Commission,

Shiv - Fateh Khan, district president of the party,

BJP

Didwana - Yunus Khan, former minister and close aide of Vasundhara Raje.

Shahpura - Kailash Meghwal, Former speaker of the Rajasthan assembly

Chittorgarh - Chandrabhan Singh Akya, the sitting MLA.

Shiv - Ravindra Singh Bhati a student leader and Jalam Singh Rawlod, former MLA.

Sawai Madhopur - Asha Meena, former party candidate.

Barmer - Priyanka Choudhary, daughter of former minister Gangaram Chaudhary.

Sancho- Jivaram Chaudhary, former MLA

Khandela - Banshidhar Bajiya, former MLA

Anupgarh - Shimla Bawri, former MLA