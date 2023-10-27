Rajasthan Elections 2023: Congress MLA Cries Profusely, Embraces Mother After ED Raids Against Him; Video Goes Viral

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the residences of several Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including State President Govind Singh Dotasra. The ED also conducted searches at the premises of Congress MLA Om Prakash Hudla in Mahwa.

Hudla breaks down in front of mother

Subsequently, a video of Om Prakash Hudla has surfaced, where he appears to be in a state of distress. In the video, he can be seen in tears, embracing his mother. Hudla, while crying, is heard saying that his mother is a lioness who has given birth to a lion. During this time, his mother is attempting to console him. However, his tears show no sign of subsiding. While embracing his mother, Hudla told to his voters that he is taking blessing from his mother, and they can give him "either death or vote".

Watch the video here:

Hudla accuses Meena of conspiracy against him

It is worth noting that as soon as MLA OP Hudla left his hotel for the ED's investigation, he stated that BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena has plotted against him by accusing him of taking money in the REET examination. "If the allegations are proven true, I will take my own life on the same day," Hudla said.

Attacking Kirori Lal Meena, he said, "The ED conducted raids at six of my locations, including Delhi, Jaipur, Mahwa, and many others. But, the ED couldn't find a single rupee." He challenged Meena that if he has the courage, he should contest elections from Mahwa and prove his mettle.

ED raids against Dotasra and Hudla

It's worth noting that yesterday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also visited the petrol pump owned by MLA Om Prakash Hudla in Mahwa. He has maintained a temporary residence at this petrol pump. Simultaneously, the ED conducted operations at the residence of Govind Singh Dotasra, the Pradesh Congress Committee president. In Sikar, the ED also conducted searches at a house on Navalgarh Road. CRPF teams accompanied ED teams at seven locations, including the premises of Govind Singh Dotasra and Om Prakash Hudla.

