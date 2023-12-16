Rajasthan: Day After Taking Oath As CM, Bhajan Lal Sharma Announces SIT To Investigate Question Paper Leak Cases

Bhajanlal Sharma | File

Jaipur: Fulfilling the promises made before the elections in Rajasthan, the new BJP government in the state has started the process of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the question paper leak cases.

The newly elected Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, after assuming charge on Friday, said in a late-night press conference that a special investigation team will be formed to probe the paper leak cases, which happened during the tenure of the previous government. “This has demoralised the youth of the state,” Sharma said.

“No one who played with the future of the youth will be spared. It will be ensured that no paper leak incidents happen in the state,” he said, adding that the work on the formation of the team has been started.

'Zero tolerance for crime against women, girls': Sharma

Along with this, Sharma also assured zero tolerance for atrocities against women and girls and crimes against them in Rajasthan. He said that crimes against women and girls will not be tolerated under any circumstances and the strictest action will be taken in such cases.

“Our government will not tolerate crime against women at any cost. Women's safety and eradication of corruption will be our top priorities,” he said.

Anti-Gangster Task Force

The Chief Minister also announced the formation of an Anti-Gangster Task Force to stop organized crimes in Rajasthan and said that the task force will be formed under the leadership of an ADG-level officer so that organized crimes can be effectively stopped in Rajasthan.

Sharma said that a monitoring committee will be formed to ensure that the benefits of the Central Government's schemes reach the last person. This monitoring committee will see that no eligible person is deprived of the public welfare schemes of the Central Government and Rajasthan Government. “We'll fix the responsibility in case of negligence and slow working,” said Sharma.

Along with this, he also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the central leaders, Chief Ministers and senior leaders of other states and the entire people of the state for attending his swearing-in ceremony.