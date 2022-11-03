Rajasthan: Dalit youth hangs self in Ajmer, holds two police officers and former sarpanch responsible for his suicide | Representative image

Jaipur: A Dalit youth committed suicide by hanging himself in the Rupangarh area of Ajmer district on Tuesday. The deceased in his suicide note has accused the police of working under political pressure and not doing justice to him.

The incident happened in the Nosal of Kishangarh in the Ajmer district. The deceased identified as Omprakash Raigar (25), committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday.

Two police officers and former sarpanch's name in suicide note

In the three-page suicide note, Raigar held responsible two police officers and a former sarpanch for his suicide.

“I could not save the dignity of my parents. I feel ashamed to even go in front of my parents,’ said Raiger in his note. The deceased has accused the police of diluting a report he filed at Rupangarh police station regarding the incident that happened with his father by some influential people in the village.

Omprakash said in his suicide note that his father Narayan Raigar was collecting crops in his field on the day of Diwali, when Kishnaram Gurjar and his two nephews Kanaram and Nandaram reached there to graze sheep. When his father opposed them, he was beaten up with sticks. He somehow saved his life and came back to the village. He further wrote in the note that when he and his father went to the accused, they humiliated them with casteist words.

The deceased said ‘when we went to the police station to file a report after the incident, the police officer got a call asking him not to lodge the report. Omprakash wrote in his note that 'the police filed the report only after he and his father warned them to go to court but later diluted the case.’