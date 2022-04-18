Rajasthan: Curfew lifted in Karauli after 16 days, police still on alert

Though the situation is getting normal in violence-hit Karauli and the curfew has been lifted, the incidents of similar nature in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and Jahangirpuri in Delhi have alerted the police in Rajasthan as to there might be some link to these incidents.

Violence erupted in Karaluli on April 2nd on the occasion of Navsamvatsar where stones were pelted at a religious procession. Similar incidents of stone-pelting and violence were also reported in Khargone in MP and Jahangirpuri in Delhi in the last few days.

According to reports, the central agencies are probing if there is any link between these three incidents in different states, however, the state police officials have denied making any comments.

On the question of whether the central agencies have made any contact with local police regarding these incidents, the Inspector General of police of the Bharatpur range Prasan Kumar Khamesra said, "I cannot convey any information on this. The SIT set up by the Rajasthan police is investigating the case."

It is to mention here that the prime accused of the Karauli incident Matloob Ahmed and Rajaram Gurjar are still absconding. Matloob is a counsellor of the municipality ward where the stone-pelting incident took place, while Rajaram Gurjar is the husband of the Mayor of Jaipur Greator Nagar Nigam.

"We have arrested 30 out of 37 accused in the case till now, some more names were added later on. All are the main accused in the case and all the accused will soon be arrested, the IG said.

Notably, the state opposition party BJP is claiming that the Karauli incident was pre-planned and is a part of a big conspiracy. The union minister for Panchayat Rak Giriraj Singh had said two days ago that "its script was written elsewhere, be it by PFI of SIMI, this was an experiment."

In the meantime, the curfew has been lifted completely from Karauli city and the situation remained peaceful. "We have lifted the curfew as the situation is getting normal now but police are on alert," said Shailendra Singh, district SP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:20 PM IST