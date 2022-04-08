Rajasthan: Curfew extended till April 10 in violence-hit Karauli

The curfew in riot-hit Karauli city of Rajasthan has been extended till April 10 though the situation is getting normal in the city as the curfew was relaxed for three hours on Friday. In the meantime, the state government has handed over the enquiry to the home secretary of the state.

The administration had to impose a curfew in the city on April 2 after stone-pelting on a procession on Navsamvarsar and communal clashes. The situation is getting normal in the city as the curfew was relaxed for 2 hours on Thursday and 3 hours on Friday but the administration has extended the curfew till midnight on April 10.

As per reports the police have identified 36 persons and arrested 23 in connection with rioting and setting shops on fire, Key conspirators including Matloob Ahamad and Rajaram Gurjar are still absconding.

The state government has handed over the enquiry in the matter to the home secretary of the state who will reach Karauli on Saturday.

Though the opposition Bjp has demanded a judicial enquiry in the matter. Deputy leader of Bjp in assembly Rajendra Rathore said that police itself said in its FIR that stone pelting was done on the procession still it is trying to make balance and arrested people who were in the procession. “We don’t trust the police as it is trying to manipulate the case and demands for judicial enquiry,” said Rathore.

While the State president Satish Punia has demanded the resignation of CM Ashok Gehlot and Tweeted that Gehlot should take the moral responsibility for the incident and resign as he is the home minister also.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:32 PM IST