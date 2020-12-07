Rajasthan: Couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests positive for COVID-19

The only persons allowed in the wedding were the pandit, the bride’s father who performed the kanyadaan, the sub-divisional magistrate, the SHO of Kelwara police station and the block chief medical officer who ensured that the full Covid protocol was followed.

All those present were wearing PPE kits and all protocols were followed,” said Baran deputy CMHO Dr Rajendra Meena. He said the bride’s uncle and aunt had tested positive and after contact tracing, the bride and her mother were found to be infected on Sunday.

He said the health department officials tried to contact them to stop the marriage. But the bride and her father who live in Kishanganj block had already left for Kelwara in neighbouring Shahbad block where the nuptials were to take place.

The officials reached the spot and tried to convince the family to put off the wedding but they said it could not be delayed. After that the district collector asked the SDM, SHO and block CMO to ensure the marriage was performed with all protocols. The couple were taken to the Covid care centre and the marriage was solemnised. The bride, her mother and the groom, were admitted to the Covid care centre after the wedding.