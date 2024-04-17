Rajasthan Cops Brutally Thrash Father In Front Of His Son; Heart-Wrenching Video Shows Child Pleading & Touching Their Feet

Screenshot from the video showing Jaipur police thrashing a man in front of his son | X

In an incident that is bound to raise questions over police action, a man was thrashed in front of his kid in Jaipur by 3 policemen. The video of the incident surfaced on social media and people noticed how the cops roughed up a man in front of his son even as the man wasn't being physical with the cops. Furthermore, the disturbing video captures how the man's son pleaded and even touched the feet of a policeman to not beat up his father. However, the policeman moves the child and twists the hands of his father who is already pinned to the ground by 2 policemen.

The incident took place in Jaipur's Bhankatrota in the Jaisinghpura area.

The incident took place in Jaipur. According to local reports, the man beaten up by police has been identified as 35-year-old Chiranjilal. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession and works at a private company. According to local reports, the man was in dispute with his wife for over a year.

The family members of Chiranjilal alleged that on the day of the incident, the police along with his estranged wife reached Bhankatrota and tried breaking the locks of the house. When Chiranjilal questioned the cops as to why where they breaking the lock, the policemen allegedly started beating him.

VIDEO CAPTURES BRUTAL ASSAULT BY THE COPS

The video of the incident that went viral shows the cop brutally beating the man. The police do not even pity the man's son who was pleading with folded hands down on his knees and requesting the cops to not beat his father. The man is seen touching the feet of the cop and the policeman just pushes him aside and proceeds to thrash him. The police also took four members of Chiranjilal's family to the police station.

After the video went viral, authorities took note of the incident and an inquiry has been ordered. Meanwhile, Chiranjilal, who was beaten by the cops, sustained serious injuries to his hand and is undergoing treatment.