 Hyderabad: Viral Video Shows Man Standing On Speeding Truck’s Footboard As It Drags Bike Underneath On Busy Inner Ring Road; Police Respond
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the video showing the alleged hit-and-run incident that took place near Owaisi Hospital in Hyderabad |

A video posted on X on Monday showed a speeding truck dragging a motorcycle underneath its front tyre on a busy road in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The video of the incident was posted on social media by a user named Ravikumar, who also tagged relevant authorities and urged them to take action against the culprit.

In the video, a speeding truck dragging a motorcycle along with it can be seen while a man is standing on its footboard.

Watch the video here:

According to initial reports, it appears to be a hit-and-run case as even after hitting the bike, the truck driver did not stop the vehicle and tried to escape as people behind it on a motorcycle captured the entire incident on the phone.

Shortly after Ravi Kumar uploaded the video on X, Hyderabad City police responded and assured action in the case, stating that they are looking into the matter.

In the post, Kumar mentioned that the incident happened near Owaisi Hospital on Inner Ring Road in Hyderabad.

