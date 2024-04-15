Hyderabad Shocker: Lamborghini Gallardo Worth ₹1 Cr Set On Fire Over Financial Dispute; Video Goes Viral

A Lamborghini Gallardo, worth nearly Rs 1 crore, was deliberately set on fire in Hyderabad following a dispute. The incident was caught on camera and the video was shared online on Monday.

According to reports, the supercar was set ablaze after a heated dispute between two car resellers over money owed by one of them.

Watch the video below

How the incident unfolded

Neeraj, the owner of Lamborghini sought assistance from his friends to find a buyer, CarToq reported. Among them was Aman Haider, who was contacted by another friend, Ahmed, expressing interest in buying the vehicle. Ahmed arranged to meet at a farmhouse in Mamidipalli on the evening of April 13.

However, instead of heading to the agreed-upon location, Aman, accompanied by Hamdan, veered towards the Hyderabad airport route. There, Ahmed and his associates intercepted them, alleging that Neeraj owed them money.

Lamborghini is set ablaze

Despite attempts to defuse the situation, tensions escalated, leading to the Lamborghini being doused in petrol and set ablaze by Ahmed and his group. The shocking act was captured in a video circulating on social media platforms.

Authorities from the Pahadi Shareef Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. However, as of now, no arrests have been made.