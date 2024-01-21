Rajasthan: Congress Workers Shower Flowers On Ram Devotees During Procession In Barmer; Video Goes Viral

X

In a heartening display of harmony, Congress party workers standing on the balcony of their office showered flowers onto a religious procession of Ram devotees passing through an alleyway in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Sunday. The video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) is going viral on social media.

‘Unexpected’ gesture

The ‘unexpected’ gesture from the Congress workers not only caught the attention of onlookers but also added a unique and positive touch to the ongoing celebrations throughout the country a day before the Ram Mandir inauguration event on January 22.

For many netizens, the act of showering flowers by Congress workers is a symbol of solidarity which further emphasises the coexistence of diverse expressions within society.

Meanwhile, as the country awaits the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday termed it a "historic moment".

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 pm.

"Every second feels like a complete year as we wait for January 22. Every 'Ram Bhakt', whether in the form of Mata Shabri or brother Bharat, is eagerly waiting for Lord Ram. It is such a historic moment for all," Maurya said while speaking to ANI.

"Tomorrow's event will be a grand and glorious one"

"We are waiting for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tomorrow's event will be a grand and glorious one. All the arrangements have been made. The state government is also ensuring proper arrangements for all the dignitaries," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony.

(With inputs from agency)