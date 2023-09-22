Rajasthan: Congress To Build New Party Headquarters In Jaipur

Rajasthan Congress To build new party building at Mansarovar in Jaipur | Photo: ANI

Jaipur: Congress in Rajasthan will soon get a new address. Though the state is going to polls soon, the ruling party has decided to build a new party headquarters in Jaipur. The foundation stone of this will be laid by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday at a convention of party workers.

Costing ₹76 crores, the new building of the party will be built on 6000 square meters of land in the Mansarovar area of Jaipur. The land has been allotted to the party by the Rajasthan Housing Board on government rates.

The need for a new party building

The existing office of the Rajasthan Congress is near the old walled city of Jaipur and is almost five decades old. The events of the party became a problem for nearby residents and traders due to security and traffic arrangements.

"The new building of the party headquarters will have modern amenities and more space for party activities and office bearers,' said party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi. The construction of this headquarters will cost about ₹76 crore and this amount will be raised with the financial support of about 25 lakh members of the party.

More than 2 lakh congress party members

Party's state president Govind Singh Dotasara said that more than two lakh party officials from state, district, booth, mandal, village, and city will contribute to the construction of the building. Apart from these, money will also be collected from about 23 lakh members of the party.

A committee has also been formed to collect funds and monitor the construction.

The foundation laying of the new building will be turned into a political rally as the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi have been invited for this and will address around 60 thousand party workers on the occasion.

Just a day after Kharge and Rahul's visit, it will be PM Modi in Jaipur on Monday to conclude the Parivartan Yatras of Bjp in the state.