Rajasthan: Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena's son booked with 4 others in gangrape case of a minor

Jaipur: A case has been registered against 5 persons including a Congress MLA's son in connection with gang-rape of a 15-year-old minor in the Dausa district of Rajasthan. The victim's family alleged that the MLA's son and his friends raped her in the hotel and made obscene videos. It has been also alleged that threatening to make the video viral, the accused took 15 lakh rupees and jewellery from the victim.

According to the police, the incident took place in February 2021. The relatives in their report said that the victim was studying in class 10th. She got connected with Vivek Sharma, a resident of Thumda (Alwar) on social media. On 24 February 2021, Vivek Sharma, Deepak son of Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena and Netram, along with two others gang-raped her in a hotel in the Mandawar police station area.

During this, the main accused Vivek made a video of the rape and blackmailed her for a year. The health of the victim deteriorated because of this and she recently told the whole incident to her mother.

After this, the family reached Mandawar (Dausa) police station and registered a case. Brajesh Kumar, the investigating officer of this case, said that a case of gang rape has been registered at Mandawar police station on Friday night. In this, 5 youths including MLA's son have been accused.

On the other hand, MLA Johri Lal Meena says that I am not aware of the matter, someone has told me this over the phone. He said that my son is innocent, he is being implicated in a false case.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:07 PM IST