Rajasthan: Congress MLA advises to bulldoze the property of question paper leak culprits

Picture for representation | File

Jaipur: The Congress MLA of Rajasthan Girraj Singh Malinga has advised CM Ashok Gehlot to bulldoze the properties of the culprits of the question paper leak as CM Yogi Adiynath does in UP.

Talking to the media in Jaipur on Thursday, Malinga said that the government should take concrete action in cases of question paper leaks as parents are spending lakhs of rupees every year for the recruitment of their children in government jobs.

‘A big action has to be taken against whoever is involved in the paper leak. Their houses should be demolished. No matter how much property they have, bulldozers should be run on them like CM Yogi is doing in UP,’ said Malinga adding that what is the problem in working like Yogi?

Read Also Rajasthan: Police to counsel youth who follow gangsters on social media

Malinga is the second leader of Congress who has shown his displeasure on question paper leak cases publicly.

Before Malinga, it was a minister in the Gehlot government Rajendra Singh Gudha who criticized his government on the recent question paper leak of the senior teacher recruitment exam and said that it is a big failure of the government.

It is to mention here that repeated cases of question paper leaks are worrying the party also as it also has suggested the government take firm action on such cases. The suggestion was given in the party’s state convention held in Jaipur on Wednesday.