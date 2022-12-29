Rajasthan: Police to counsel youth who follow gangsters on social media

Picture for representation | pexels

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police has set up counselling cells in all the districts to counsel the youth who are following the gangsters on social media. The social media cell of the Rajasthan police will provide data for this.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said ‘the necessary legal action is being taken against the criminals active on social media sites and these counselling cells in the districts have been set up to wean away the youths who are following gangsters on social media.’

The Additional Superintendent of Police will head the counselling cell. Senior women police officers posted in the district, social media cell in charge and psychiatrists, psychologists or senior medical personnel working in the district will be its members. The counselling cell will be supervised by the crime branch.

Additional Director General of Police Crime Dr Ravi Prakash Mehrada said that many gangsters tried to project themselves as Robinhood and youths get influenced by their image and become followers and gradually move towards the world of crime.

‘The glorification of miscreants on social media has become a challenge for the police and warrants special attention,’ said Mehrada.

He said that a state-level 4-month special campaign will be launched from January 1, 2023, to make the general public aware of youths who have become followers of miscreants of criminal tendency.

The counselling cell will counsel the youth in the presence of family members on a fixed date based on the data provided by the social media cell.

Efforts will be made to motivate the youth towards positive thinking and actions. The information received after monitoring the youth involved in crimes will be given to the concerned police station officer. The cell will follow the counselled youth regularly.