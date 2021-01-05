Rajasthan Congress leaders doubt ‘BJP vax’

Jaipur

The BJP in Rajasthan slammed Congress leaders, including CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav, for casting doubts over what the opposition called the ‘BJP vaccine’. In Rajasthan, Ashok Chandna, a minister in the Gehlot cabinet, said he was in no rush to get the vaccine and wondered if there was a need for vaccination. About politics over the vaccine, Chandna said there is politics on every issue. “If something is wrong, we will do politics over it,” he said.

Vaibhav added while the vaccines have been approved, the situation remains to be seen. “First the vaccines have to have trial runs then we will see,” he said about getting vaccinated. Congress MLA Prashant Bairwa said he would not get the ‘BJP vaccine’. In any case Covid-19 seemed to be waning and there was no danger from the fatal disease any longer.

The BJP hit out at the Congress for politicising the issue. Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “It is in the Congress DNA to spread the virus of deception.”

State BJP president Satish Poonia said it is unfortunate politics is being played over the vaccine. However, CM Gehlot has welcomed the vax news. In a tweet he congratulated the scientists and researchers at Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India for producing the vaccines and asked the Pm to intervene over the misunderstanding if any between the two firms. He hoped Rajasthan would be able to start vaccination drive soon.