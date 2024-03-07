Rajasthan: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Promises 30 Lakh Jobs For Youth

X/INCIndia

In the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached tribal-dominated Banswara on Thursday and promised 30 lakh permanent government jobs for youth and a strong law against question paper leaks if his party voted to power in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Banswara, Gandhi promised five guarantees and said that the biggest issue of Bharat Jodo Yatra is unemployment. To address this, Congress will provide 30 lakh government jobs, ensure employment guarantees, and offer every graduate a one-year internship and Rs 1 lakh. "Besides this, we will bring a new law for the youth who work as delivery boys, as we did in Rajasthan during our government, and create a fund of Rs 5,000 crore for startups," said Gandhi in the meeting.

Question paper leaks are a significant issue these days in Rajasthan, as the new government in the state is taking strong action against the accused. Addressing this issue, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress would enact a law against paper leaks and change the pattern of conducting exams.

Gandhi also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support prices for crops to farmers. "In our manifesto, we have done revolutionary work for farmers. For the first time in India, we have made a law to provide a legal guarantee of MSP for them. Farmers who are going to Delhi and being stopped, we have fulfilled their demands in our manifesto," Gandhi said at the meeting.

Targeting the BJP government, Gandhi alleged that the ruling party didn't invite President Draupadi Murmu to the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony because she comes from the Adivasi community. "Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, and the Minority constitute approximately 90% of India's population. But, if we see the institutions and the budget, these people have no participation. The President is an Adivasi, and when the Ram Temple was inaugurated, did you see her face on television? No, because she is an Adivasi. The message was conveyed to her that you may be the President, but you won't be allowed to enter the Ram Mandir. No poor, unemployed, farmer, or laborer was there at the inauguration. There are two Indias, one is of 5 per cent, and one is of the rest," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present at the public meeting and said, "Our guarantee is not like that of Modi. We always bring good schemes while BJP instigates the emotions of people."

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Rajasthan for the second time, although this time it stayed here for a few hours, and after a roadshow and public meeting, it entered Gujarat in the late afternoon. The Yatra entered from Sailana in Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) to Danpur in Banswara. Rahul reached the border of Rajasthan in an open jeep and reached Banswara with a roadshow.