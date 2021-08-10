Complaint filed against Rahul Gandhi, Twitter for revealing identity of rape victim in Rajasthan court: Report

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has filed a complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Twitter at a sessions court in Jaipur for revealing the identity of the nine-year-old girl who raped, murdered and forcibly cremated in Delhi Cantonment area.

Rajasthan BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal filed a complaint at the sessions court in Jaipur's Bani Park, according to a report by India Today.

On Saturday, the Congress claimed that the microblogging site had "temporarily suspended" the account of Rahul Gandhi, but later said it has been "temporarily locked" after Twitter denied having suspended the account and stated that it continues to be in service.

Earlier on Sunday, APublic Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to Twitter and the city police to take action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for disclosing the identity of the 9-year-old rape victim and her family on Twitter.



In the same matter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday had issued a notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against the Twitter handle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by sharing sensitive information about the rape victim's family in a post.



Earlier this month, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met family members of the minor from Nangal village who was allegedly murdered and forcibly cremated. Rahul Gandhi had also posted pictures of his meeting with the family on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:55 PM IST