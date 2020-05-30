Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slams Modi govt over Shramik trains

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed Railways for delaying Shramik special trains. He also asked Narendra Modi government to revoke Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s portfolio.
Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot wrote: "As many as 40 Shramik special trains have been delayed, 1 took 9 days to reach and 80 deaths reported so far. I suggest HPM to let Mr Goyal be Minister without portfolio as we have never heard of such mess in Indian Railways ever before. Let him concentrate on fundraising for BJP only."
On Friday, Ashok Gehlot has directed for continuation and strict enforcement of night curfew in the state even after May 31 to minimise the risk of a spurt in coronavirus infection. Gehlot asked his officials to ensure that there should be no laxity in the night curfew in the state.
Only four out of the total 3,840 Shramik Specials run so far have taken over 72 hours to reach their destinations since they started operating on May 1, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said Friday. The clarifications came amid criticism over delays that the migrant trains were getting "lost" before reaching their destinations.
