Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot hints at reducing VAT on petroleum products

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hinted at reducing the VAT on petroleum products in Rajasthan. Addressing a public meeting in Jodhpur on Tuesday Gehlot said, "As other states have reduced the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel, we also have to do the same".



Gehlot said that we are ready to give relief to the people but we want an assurance from the central government that it will further reduce the excise duty on petroleum products and direct the oil companies to stop the continuous increase in prices of petrol-diesel. The daily increase in prices by the oil companies will bring the benefit of relief given by the Centre and State Government to zero, he added.



It is to note that Gehlot was reluctant on reducing the VAT till now and stated that the reduction will put a huge financial burden on the state.

ALSO READ Reduce excise duty further on fuel, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:14 PM IST