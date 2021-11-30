Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hints at one more cabinet rejig to adjust loyalists

Jaipur: The political turmoil in Rajasthan seems to continue as CM Ashok Gehlot hinted at one more cabinet rejig to adjust the MLAs who supported his government at the time of the political crisis last year. In a meeting of the party leaders in Jaipur, Gehlot said, "Many people who saved the government have not got a place in the cabinet, but they will not have to complain any further. They will be adjusted as soon as the high command gives a nod."

Targeting the rebel MLAs Gehlot said, "The government was in trouble when 19 of our MLAs had left. The government would not have survived if our independent MLAs and allies who came from BSP to Congress had not supported them. The contribution of these MLAs in saving the government cannot be forgotten."

It is important to mention that out of 13 independents and 6 Congress turned BSP MLAs only one Rajendra Gudha has got the chance to become minister, but he is annoyed with this and even after taking the oath has not taken over the charge till now. He said in the media that none of my fellow MLAs has been adjusted so how can I take charge.

Gehlot is trying to adjust his loyalists by appointing them advisers and parliamentary secretaries but they cannot be given the status and perks of the ministers due to the Supreme Court ruling regarding the office of profit.

