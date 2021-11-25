Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot demands Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of deceased of COVID-19

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has demanded an ex-gratis of Rs 4 lakh to the families of deceased of Covid-19 and said that at such difficult times, the modest amount of Rs. 50,000 as ex-gratia compensation is insufficient. In a letter to PM Narendra Modi Gehlot offered to bear the state government’s share of 25 per cent under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms for the payment of Rs 4 lakh.

Gehlot said in his letter ‘On 11th September 2021, the Government of India submitted a detailed affidavit in the Hon'ble Supreme Court mentioning that it will pay Rs.50,000 as ex-gratia to the families of those affected by the Covid-19 through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the compensation amount is shared by the Centre and State in 75:25 percentage, respectively.’.

Underlining the stress faced by the people Gehlot said that the Covid-19 has badly affected the majority of the population of our country. People have died untimely deaths and have been forced to migrate and businesses have shut down and at such difficult times, the modest amount of Rs. 50,000 as ex-gratia compensation is insufficient.

Gehlot demands that the Central Government should implement its earlier order notified on 14th March 2020 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, where the Central Government committed to disburse ex-gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakhs for the deceased person due to Covid-19.

Gehlot assured to bear the state share and said ‘we understand that the SDRF norms require 75% of Rs. 4 lakhs, which is Rs. 3 lakhs to be paid by the Central Government and remaining 25 %, which is Rs. 1 lakh, to be paid by the State Government. We commit to uphold the State share of the Rs. 4 lakhs ex-gratia payment.

Gehlot also suggested creating a system to get the real data of deaths due to Covid and tweeted that the truth of deaths due to Covid should come out. It will help the Central and state governments to prepare better for the future.

