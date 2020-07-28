Rajasthan class 10 results 2020: RBSE declared results on rajresults.nic.in; click here for more details

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for class 10 exams today, July 28.

Students who have appeared for the class 10 examination can check their results on RBSE's official website at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results:

Visit these official websites of the RBSE - rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link that says 'RBSE class 10 results'

Enter your roll number and other required details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result. Take a print out of the result for future reference.

The class 10 exams were held between 12 and 24 March. However, all the papers of RBSE Class 10 could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 were later held on 29 and 30 June.