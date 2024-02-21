Rajasthan: Bus Driver Dies After Tyre Explodes During Refilling In Ajmer; Horrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Rajasthan: A terrifying video has surfaced on the internet showing harrowing scenes of the death of a bus driver in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The incident reportedly took place in the Kishangadh area on Tuesday morning when a bus driver was filling the air in the tyres of the vehicle and one of the tyres exploded, leading to the mishap. The tragic explosion immediately claimed his life.

जानकारी के मुताबिक टायर में हवा भरते समय ब्लास्ट हो गया जिससे बस चालक की मौके पर दर्दनाक मौत हो गई. हादसा परबतसर मार्ग गुजराती होटल के पास हुआ. मृतक की पहचान लोसल सीकर के रहने वाले बोदूराम जाट के रूप में हुई.… pic.twitter.com/GHDz4l54d4 — Avdhesh Pareek (@Zinda_Avdhesh) February 20, 2024

CCTV Footage Shows Terrifying Scenes

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet. In the video, one can see the bus driver busy in filling air in the tyres. Within seconds, one of the tyres bursts throwing the man high in the air and falling back on the ground. He cannot be seen moving after the explosion, which indicates that he must've died immediately by the impact and the shock of the horrific explosion.

Local Reports Provide Identification

Local reports confirmed the incident, along with giving information on the driver's identification. According to the information, an explosion occurred while filling the air in the tyre due to which the bus driver died tragically on the spot. The accident happened near the Gujarati Hotel on Parbatsar Marg in the Rupangadh area near Kishangadh. The deceased was identified as Boduram Jat, a resident of Losal Sikar. However, FPJ doesn't confirm these details as obtained from our source.

There is no report stating about any legal action taken in the matter or any investigation being launched. However, this tragic explosion remains as a mystery as to how and what led to the unexpected explosion of the tyre which led to the immediate death of the poor bus driver.