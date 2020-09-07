Rajasthan: Brahma temple in Pushkar opens today for devotees

The Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar was opened today for devotees with Mangla Aarti.

Religious places were closed after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The 'Unlock' process began on June 8 and so far, the central government has implemented four phases.

The Brahma temple was opened after the Rajasthan government gave a green signal for the opening of religious places from September 7. The government had asked the temple administrations to ensure adequate social distancing and sanitisation in view of the COVID-19 situation.