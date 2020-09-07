Rajasthan: Brahma temple in Pushkar opens today for devotees

The Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar was opened today for devotees with Mangla Aarti.
Religious places were closed after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The 'Unlock' process began on June 8 and so far, the central government has implemented four phases.
The Brahma temple was opened after the Rajasthan government gave a green signal for the opening of religious places from September 7. The government had asked the temple administrations to ensure adequate social distancing and sanitisation in view of the COVID-19 situation.
Following all the prescribed norms, Brahma temple was opened today with adequate social distancing and sanitization protocols.
Check out the video here:
In addition to the Bramha temple, the Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara, the Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, the Siddh Hanuman Mandir in Bharatpur, the Kaila Devi and Madan Mohan temples in Karauli and the Galiyakot Dargah are among the major religious places in the state that will reopen on Monday.
However, managements of many religious places expressed their inability to reopen amid the pandemic.
The Govind Dev and Moti Dungri Ganesh temples in Jaipur, the Nathdwara temple in Rajsamand, the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar, the Karni Mata temple in Bikaner, the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu are among those which will remain closed.
(With inputs from PTI)
