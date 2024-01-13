Rajasthan: BJP To Focus On 84 Lost Assembly Seats & Public Engagement Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls | @BJP4Rajasthan

Preparing for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP in Rajasthan has decided to focus on the 84 assembly seats that the party lost in the assembly election. Besides this, the ministers will be told to do public hearings in party offices and districts. The decision was taken in the high-level party leaders meeting held in Jaipur on Friday evening.

BJP's performance in recent polls and decisions taken during meeting

During the meeting, along with focusing on the weak seats, emphasis was laid on direct solutions to make the public feel the change in power. In the years 2014 and 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won all the 25 seats in Rajasthan. This time again the party is in power however, this time the challenge to the party seems to be more serious as they were expecting an easy victory, but compared to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the party's performance here was not very good.

The party achieved a comfortable majority by winning 115 seats, but the defeat in the Karanpur seat held immediately after the elections has made the party worried. Party sources say that in the meeting of selected senior leaders of the party which lasted for about 6 hours at a private resort in Jaipur on Friday, the focus was on the 84 assembly seats which the party had lost.

Cleaning campaign, Ram Mandir darshan and other programmes

The strategy to create a Modi-wave-like environment in the state till the Lok Sabha elections was also discussed in the meeting. It will start from the fortnight starting from 14th January. From 14 to 21 January, BJP will run a cleaning campaign in temples. After the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, the Ram Mandir darshan campaign will be run from 27 January to 27 March.

20 thousand people from each Lok Sabha seat will be taken to Ayodhya. BJP state president CP Joshi said that some programs have been decided keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections. The CM has taken many big decisions in the interest of the public in a month. All the resolutions taken by the BJP in the elections will be fulfilled.

The ministers will also visit the districts and hold public hearings at the party headquarters.

BJP in-charge Arun Singh said that the workers will go among the public to tell the achievements of the government. Everyone wishes that PM Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time.