Rajasthan: BJP Excludes Vasundhara Raje In Post-Election Poster; Signals Leadership Transition For 2024 LS Polls | @BJP4Rajasthan

After victory in Rajasthan Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections. A meeting of senior leaders of the government and organizations took place in Jaipur on Friday. However, the party's poster has changed in this meeting.

The changes in the poster and its implications

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore have been removed from the party poster and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma along with Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari, Premchand Berwa and party state president CP Joshi are now on the poster. This indicates that the party will now contest the Lok Sabha elections with new leadership.

Before the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda along with party state president CP Joshi, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore were seen on the party's poster. The party achieved a big victory in the elections. With Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new CM, now the generational change in the party leadership is visible on the posters as well.

First major meeting after assembly elections

The meeting being held on Friday was the first major meeting of the party after the assembly elections. Since Rajendra Rathore has lost the election, it is considered normal for him to be removed from the poster, but the face of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje not being on the poster clearly shows that the party has now moved ahead with the new league of leaders.

Vasundhara Raje was not there in the meeting as well due to the illness of her daughter -in -law but this was the second big event where she was away Earlier when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the party headquarters the last week, Vasundhara Raje was out of Jaipur.

The Friday meeting

However, in the Friday meeting, key leaders of the party including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, State President CP Joshi, in-charge Arun Singh, Organization General Secretary Chandrashekhar, Rajendra Rathod, Satish Poonia, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Choudhary and some ministers discussed the party strategy for the Loksabha elections and the action plan for Ayodhya darshan after the consecration of Ram temple.

Former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathod said that the focus was on the action plan to win all 25 seats for the third time in a row. State in-charge Arun Singh said that the party is focusing on reaching out to the people with the welfare schemes run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. After this, a meeting of the district presidents and frontal organisations will be held at the party headquarters on Saturday.