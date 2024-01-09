Rajasthan: BJP Adds Millets To Plates Of Poor Under Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana Scheme

Representative Image

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, the name of Indira Rasoi Yojana of the previous government has now been changed to Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana. The BJP government of the state has linked this scheme with the Shri Anna Yojana of the Central Government to promote millets and these have also been added to the plate of the poor in Rajasthan.

In Rajasthan, the government changes every 5 years and with this, there is a tradition of changing the names and format of the schemes of the previous government Same thing is happening this time also, the present BJP government is making changes in the decisions and schemes of the previous government one by one. The first major change in this regard has been made in the previous government's flagship scheme Indira Rasoi Yojana.

Last Friday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced to change of the name of this scheme to Shri Annapurna Yojana.

Along with this, the government has now made some changes to this scheme. During the Congress government, people were given 450-calorie food under the Indira Rasoi Yojana. The current government has increased it to 600 calories and by adding millets in the food it has linked it with the millets promotion scheme of the central government.

Coarse grains like millet, maize etc. are available in abundance in Rajasthan. During the time of the previous government, dal, chapatti, green vegetables and rice were being given under the scheme Now coarse grain dishes will be given along with these.

Government increases grant

Along with this, the government has also increased the subsidy given by the government on every thali by ₹ 5. During the previous government, the cost of each thali was fixed at ₹25. In this, ₹8 was taken from the public and a grant of ₹17 was given by the government. Now with the increase in calories, the cost of the thali has increased to ₹30. The amount to be given by the public is the same while the government will bear the increased amount of ₹ 5 per thali.

However, along with this, the government has asked all the district collectors to review the number of kitchens running in their districts. At present 1000 kitchens are operating in the entire state. The government has asked all district collectors to review the number keeping in mind the demand.

Congress opposes name change

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has cornered the BJP government on a change of the name of the scheme. 'Our government had started this scheme in the name of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who sacrificed her life for the country. By changing the name of the scheme, the government has not only insulted Indira Gandhi but has also committed a crime,' said Pratap Singh.

Notably, the scheme of providing breakfast for ₹5 and meals for ₹8 to poor and needy people was originally started by the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan. At that time the name of this scheme was Annapurna Rasoi Yojana. Under this, people were provided breakfast for ₹ 5 and food for ₹ 8 through mobile vans at identified places across the state. When the Congress government came in 2018, it changed the name of the scheme to Indira Rasoi Yojana and replaced mobile vans with permanent kitchens.