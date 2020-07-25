Rajasthan BJP submits memorandum to Governor over Gehlot's 'gherao' comment; calls it violation under IPC

As the Rajasthan political crisis continues, the BJP on Saturday met with Governor Kalraj Mishra, over the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Rajasthan BJP has also submitted a memorandum to the Governor over Chief Minister Gehlot's 'gherao of Raj Bhavan' comment.
A day earlier, Mishra too had written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and strongly objected to his statement about he being not responsible for a protest at Raj Bhavan. Mishra had said that he had not heard such remarks from any Chief Minister.
Now, the Rajasthan BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that the "Chief Minister's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124".
A day ago, state Congress MLAs from the Ashok Gehlot camp had sat on a 'dharna' on the Raj Bhawan lawns for several hours asking the Governor to summon a session of the state assembly.
Earlier, Gehlot said if the demand for convening a session is not met, the MLAs will "not be responsible" if people gherao the Raj Bhawan. State BJP president Satish Poonia had said the chief minister's language was unfortunate.
Following the meeting with the Governor, BJP state president Satish Punia had said that the "warning" by the Chief Minister could invite punishment under the IPC. The delegation had been led by Poonia and the Leader of Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria.
"Chief Minister is the head of the state and he said he'll not be responsible for a breach in law and order situation. If not him, then who'll be responsible? He should tender resignation for using such language," Kataria told news agency ANI.
