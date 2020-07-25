Rajasthan BJP submits memorandum to Governor over Gehlot's 'gherao' comment; calls it violation under IPC

As the Rajasthan political crisis continues, the BJP on Saturday met with Governor Kalraj Mishra, over the COVID-19 situation in the state. The Rajasthan BJP has also submitted a memorandum to the Governor over Chief Minister Gehlot's 'gherao of Raj Bhavan' comment.

A day earlier, Mishra too had written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and strongly objected to his statement about he being not responsible for a protest at Raj Bhavan. Mishra had said that he had not heard such remarks from any Chief Minister.

Now, the Rajasthan BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that the "Chief Minister's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124".