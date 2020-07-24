Now, Gehlot clashes with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra as MLAs demand special Assembly session

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday put up a show of strength as he paraded his group of MLAs at the Raj Bhawan to demand a special session of the State Assembly on Monday. The MLAs sat on the lawns of the Governor House and raised slogans in support of Gehlot and demanded a special Assembly session.
This was after Governor Kalraj Mishra refused the Chief Minister’s written communication calling for a special session. After the Governor’s refusal, Gehlot had some sharp words, and said that he would not be responsible if the people of the state gheraoed the Raj Bahwan. Reacting to this the BJP has demanded that central forces be deputed at the Raj Bhawan to ensure security.
After the court’s decision on the petition of Pilot and other MLAs, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appeared before the media and informed that “We requested the Governor yesterday and asked him to call a session to discuss important issues like coronavirus, lockdown and the corresponding economic situations in the state. We had hoped that he would do it by night but he did not. We feel that he is acting under pressure from above and this is very sad.”
Gehlot also had a telephonic conversation with the governor and urged him to call the session from Monday. He said that he could come with all MLAs to request him for this.
Gehlot went on to say, “We have a clear mandate. We should be worried, we are running the government, but they are worried. Our colleagues are being held captive by BJP in Haryana, there are bouncers, police and security. The MLAS are calling us asking us to help them get free. All this is a BJP game. They want to do what they did in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.”
Elaborating on the good work done by his government to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic he said, “All details about this situation will come forth in public domain. What will happen if the people of the entire state come out and gherao (lay siege) the Raj Bhawan. It will not be our responsibility.”
A CLP meeting was called at Jaipur’s Hotel Fairmont in the afternoon. Addressing the meeting the CM said that they had the requisite numbers. After the CLP meet, the MLAs left for the Raj Bhawan in buses. Chief Minister Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra also rode the bus along with the MLAs. MLAs from BTP and one from CPI(M) were also with them.
At the Raj Bhawan, Gehlot met the Governor and told him that he had the support of 109 MLAs and that the cabinet had requested that a special session be called. The Governor refused on the grounds that this was not possible on such short notice. The MLAs sat in the lawn of the Governor’s House and raised slogans in favour of the CM, calling for a session.
In response, the Governor had stepped out and addressed the MLAs, telling them to maintain the decorum of the place.
Reacting to the Chief Minister’s statement about not being responsible if people lay siege on Governor House, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “The Chief Minister is also the Home minister and if he says that he cannot be responsible then the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) should be deputed at the Raj Bhawan. How can I ensure the security of the state?”
“I urge the Central Government that the law and order of the state should not be left at the mercy of the Rajasthan police. They should use all legal provisions available,” added Kataria.
The state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara has announced that protests will be held at all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJP’s attempt to ‘kill Democracy’.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)