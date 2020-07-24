Now, Gehlot clashes with Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra as MLAs demand special Assembly session

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday put up a show of strength as he paraded his group of MLAs at the Raj Bhawan to demand a special session of the State Assembly on Monday. The MLAs sat on the lawns of the Governor House and raised slogans in support of Gehlot and demanded a special Assembly session.

This was after Governor Kalraj Mishra refused the Chief Minister’s written communication calling for a special session. After the Governor’s refusal, Gehlot had some sharp words, and said that he would not be responsible if the people of the state gheraoed the Raj Bahwan. Reacting to this the BJP has demanded that central forces be deputed at the Raj Bhawan to ensure security.

After the court’s decision on the petition of Pilot and other MLAs, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appeared before the media and informed that “We requested the Governor yesterday and asked him to call a session to discuss important issues like coronavirus, lockdown and the corresponding economic situations in the state. We had hoped that he would do it by night but he did not. We feel that he is acting under pressure from above and this is very sad.”