Rajasthan: BJP Announces Election Panels For State, Dalit Face Meghwal To Head Manifesto Committee

Jaipur: Long pending election committees of Rajasthan BJP were announced by the party on Thursday. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Dalit face of the party, has been appointed the convenor of the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) committee, while former MP Narayan Panchariya will head the election management committee.

Now all eyes are on the Election Campaign Committee as former CM Vasundhara Raje is missing from both committees.

All eyes on Vasundhara Raje

Regarding the role of Vasundhara Raje, state in-charge of the party Arun Singh said that she is the senior leader of the party and will campaign in the elections. The election committees were announced a day after Party's Central Election Committee meeting that was held in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

BJP state president CP Joshi and state in-charge Arun Singh announced the names of the convenors and other members of both committees in a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Thursday. Party's Dalit face Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was recently promoted as the Union Law Minister, has been made the convenor of the party's Sankalp Patra Samiti i.e. Manifesto Committee.

The party has tried to give representation to all the major castes and communities by inducting prominent faces of these communities in the committee, like senior Brahmin leader Ghanshyam Tiwari, MP Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, National Secretary of the party Alka Gurjar has been made co-convenors of the committee.

Besides these, former Assembly Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh and municipal counselor Rakhi Rathod, former Union Minister Subhash Maharia, and former minister Prabhu Lal Saini have also been appointed co-convenors as the representatives of Rajput, Jat, and OBC communities respectively.

Senior leaders inducted into Election Management Committee

Senior leaders working in party organizations and heading different frontal organizations of the party have been inducted into the Election Management Committee.

Now the Election Campaign Committee is to be announced by the party. This will include all the senior leaders of the party and as per the party sources, the formation of this committee will decide the role of Former CM Vasundhara Raje in coming elections as she has not been assigned any major responsibility in the state elections till now.

