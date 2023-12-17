Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Sharma Led BJP Govt Cancels All Political Appointments Made During Gehlot's Tenure |

With the change of power in Rajasthan, the present BJP government has cancelled the political appointments made in various boards, corporations commissions and other government bodies during the previous Congress government.

Along with this, the departments in which non-government members were appointed as consultants have also been cancelled. Before leaving for Delhi on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma signed this order in which all political appointments made in the Gehlot government have been cancelled with immediate effect.

Gehlot govt made more than 600 appointments

The previous Gehlot government had made more than 600 appointments, including chairmen, in various government boards, corporations and commissions at the state level and more than seven thousand appointments were made in committees at the district level. Apart from this, the Ashok Gehlot government had also formed boards of various castes and communities.

However, appointments could not be made in most of these. 74 prominent leaders including former state presidents of Congress and leaders of the opposition and more than 30 MLAs were appointed in these government bodies. Now that all these government bodies have become vacant, appointments will be given to the political workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

4 IAS officers removed

At the same time, four IAS officers posted in the CM secretariat have also been removed and a new team of officials has been appointed. A senior Rajasthan Administrative Services officer Yogesh Srivastav has taken over as the OSD to CM.

The changes in key administrative posts like Chief Secretary and Director General of Police are also expected soon as the current Chief Secretary Usha Sharma is on extension and her term will end on December 31st. While the law and order was a key election issue of BJP, the DGP is also likely to be replaced.