Rajasthan: Blame Game Begins Amid Row Over Congress' Defeat; CM Gehlot's Close Aide Lokesh Sharma Slams Him

Lokesh Sharma |

Jaipur: The blame game has started in Rajasthan Congress after the defeat of the party and the first attack has been made by none other than Lokesh Sharma, the OSD of outgoing CM Ashok Gehlot.

Sharma who was handling Gehlot's social media and PR has said that Gehlot's experience, magic and schemes could not bring the Congress back to power in the state. '

Gehlot once again brought the Congress to the margins and has only taken away from the party but never been able to bring the party back to power, posted Sharma on social media platform X.

'Congress' loss in Rajasthan could have been prevented'

According to Lokesh Sharma, the loss of Rajasthan was easily preventable. “Based on my surveys, I had told the CM that he needed to change the sitting MLAs and also pay heed to the paper leak issue mentioned by Sachin ji. Their infighting took a toll on the party in an election we could have won," said Sharma to a news channel.

He went on to make more serious allegations, including the claim that Sachin Pilot’s communication and movement were being monitored. Asked whether Pilot’s phone was tapped and his movements followed as alleged by the Congress leader’s supporters, Sharma said: “It’s common knowledge for sure that where he was going, who he was meeting, who he was speaking to was kept track of."

लोकतंत्र में जनता ही माई-बाप है और जनादेश शिरोधार्य है, विनम्रता से स्वीकार है।



मैं नतीजों से आहत जरूर हूँ, लेकिन अचंभित नहीं हूँ..

कांग्रेस पार्टी #Rajasthan में निःसंदेह रिवाज़ बदल सकती थी लेकिन अशोक गहलोत जी कभी कोई बदलाव नहीं चाहते थे। यह कांग्रेस की नहीं बल्कि अशोक गहलोत जी… — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) December 3, 2023

Read Also Will Ashok Gehlot lose the post of Rajasthan CM? Sonia Gandhi to decide in a day or two

Sharma slams Gehlot

Lokesh Sharma, who was denied a ticket to contest the Rajasthan Assembly polls, accused Gehlot of cheating the party high command, not allowing correct feedback to reach the top. The OSD said that he had expressed the desire to contest the elections from Bikaner and then from Bhilwara, the seat where the Congress was losing for 20 years, but Gehlot “refused to experiment".

"I am hurt by the results, but not surprised. Undoubtedly, Congress could have changed the 'Rivaz' in Rajasthan but Ashok Gehlot ji never wanted any change. This is not the defeat of Congress but of Ashok Gehlot ji," Sharma said on X.

Reacting on Lokesh Sharma's statement, Sachin Pilot said. “What Lokesh Sharma has said must be taken cognizance of and deliberated on.'