Rajasthan: Baby Born With 26 Fingers In Bharatpur; Amazed Family Terms It 'Incarnation Of Goddess' |

Rajasthan: In the town of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, a remarkable event has unfolded with the birth of a baby girl possessing an extraordinary feature – she was born with a total of 26 fingers, seven on each hand and six on each foot. This occurrence has prompted her family to consider her as the incarnation of the goddess Dholagarh Devi.

Spiritual Significance Along With Medical Facts

While her family embraced her as a divine embodiment, medical professionals identified this condition as a genetic anomaly. Having 26 fingers is indeed rare, but it is not associated with any health risks. Dr. BS Soni, a medical expert, said, "There is no harm of any kind in having 26 fingers, but it is a genetic anomaly. The girl is absolutely healthy."

Joy and Celebration

The baby's mother, Sarju Devi, who is 25 years old, experienced this unique birth when she was eight months pregnant. Expressing their happiness, the family wholeheartedly welcomed this extraordinary addition. Sarju Devi's brother conveyed their shared sentiment to local media, saying, "My sister has given birth to a baby who has 26 fingers, and we are considering it to be the incarnation of Dholagarh Devi. We are very happy."

Gopal Bhattacharya, the baby's father, holds the position of a head constable in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). His pride and happiness likely know no bounds as he cherishes the birth of his remarkable daughter.

