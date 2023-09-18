 Rajasthan: Baby Born With 26 Fingers In Bharatpur; Amazed Family Terms It 'Incarnation Of Goddess'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Baby Born With 26 Fingers In Bharatpur; Amazed Family Terms It 'Incarnation Of Goddess'

Rajasthan: Baby Born With 26 Fingers In Bharatpur; Amazed Family Terms It 'Incarnation Of Goddess'

While her family embraced her as a divine embodiment, medical professionals identified this condition as a genetic anomaly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Baby Born With 26 Fingers In Bharatpur; Amazed Family Terms It 'Incarnation Of Goddess' |

Rajasthan: In the town of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, a remarkable event has unfolded with the birth of a baby girl possessing an extraordinary feature – she was born with a total of 26 fingers, seven on each hand and six on each foot. This occurrence has prompted her family to consider her as the incarnation of the goddess Dholagarh Devi.

Spiritual Significance Along With Medical Facts

While her family embraced her as a divine embodiment, medical professionals identified this condition as a genetic anomaly. Having 26 fingers is indeed rare, but it is not associated with any health risks. Dr. BS Soni, a medical expert, said, "There is no harm of any kind in having 26 fingers, but it is a genetic anomaly. The girl is absolutely healthy."

Joy and Celebration

The baby's mother, Sarju Devi, who is 25 years old, experienced this unique birth when she was eight months pregnant. Expressing their happiness, the family wholeheartedly welcomed this extraordinary addition. Sarju Devi's brother conveyed their shared sentiment to local media, saying, "My sister has given birth to a baby who has 26 fingers, and we are considering it to be the incarnation of Dholagarh Devi. We are very happy."

Gopal Bhattacharya, the baby's father, holds the position of a head constable in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). His pride and happiness likely know no bounds as he cherishes the birth of his remarkable daughter.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Couple Caught Kissing On Speeding Bike In Jaipur, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Crime: Former Minister Jagdish Singh Garcha & Family Sedated With Poisonous Food, House...

Punjab Crime: Former Minister Jagdish Singh Garcha & Family Sedated With Poisonous Food, House...

Karnataka: 1 Dead, 14 Hospitalised After Forest Bees Attack During Funeral Of Woman In...

Karnataka: 1 Dead, 14 Hospitalised After Forest Bees Attack During Funeral Of Woman In...

UP: Muslim Woman, Daughter Detained For Offering Namaz At Shiva Temple On Behest Of Cleric In...

UP: Muslim Woman, Daughter Detained For Offering Namaz At Shiva Temple On Behest Of Cleric In...

Ghaziabad Crime: Monster Drags Cow For Around 200 Metres Under His Car; Horrific Video Surfaces

Ghaziabad Crime: Monster Drags Cow For Around 200 Metres Under His Car; Horrific Video Surfaces

Special Session Of Parliament LIVE: PM Modi Remembers Contribution Of 7,500 Members; Congress...

Special Session Of Parliament LIVE: PM Modi Remembers Contribution Of 7,500 Members; Congress...