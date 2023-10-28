Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Election Commission Extends Voting Timing To 11 Hours For First Time Ever

Election Commission Extends Voting Timing To 11 Hours For First Time Ever | Representative Photo

Jaipur, October 28: The Election Commission has fixed 11 hours for voting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Rajasthan. This will be the first time that such a long time has been given for voting for the election to be held on November 25.

The voting time was from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

The Central Election Commission issued the order on Friday, which states that polling time in Rajasthan has been fixed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Earlier, for the elections held in 2018 and 2013, the voting time was from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This decision of the Election Commission may also increase the voting percentage.

A total of 51,756 polling booths have been made for elections

A total of 51,756 polling booths have been made for elections on 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. There is a maximum of 1,450 voters at each booth. Considering the time taken for voting, the Election Commission increased the voting time in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh this time.