Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Congress Releases Third List Of 19 Candidates, Includes Key Political Allies And New Faces

Jaipur: After naming 76 candidates the Congress on Thursday released its third list of 19 candidates for the Rajasthan polls on November 25th. With this the party has named 95 candidates out of 200 assembly seats.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has once again fulfilled his promise to give party tickets to those independents and BSP MLAs who stood firm with his government at the time of crisis. While his political rival Sachin Pilot has also got some of his loyalists on the list.

The list released today comprises of 13 sitting MLAs, which include two of the six BSP turncoats – Wajib Ali and Lakhan Meena; and BJP MLA Shobha Rani Kushwah from Dholpur who joined the party in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday.. An independent MLA Ramkesh Meena has also been fielded from Gangapur.

Cabinet Minister Ramesh Meena has been fielded from Sapotra. The party has till now given tickets to 21 ministers of 30 including Meena in the three lists.

The party has denied a ticket to Gayatri Trivedi, who won the by-election from Sahada. In place of Gayatri, her brother-in-law Rajendra Trivedi has been made the candidate.

The rebels who lost the last assembly election have been given tickets on two seats - CL Premi from Keshoraipatan and Pusaram Godara from Ratangarh, they contested the 2018 elections as independent. Shravan Kumar, who lost on a Congress ticket last time on Surajgarh seat, has been given another chance.

Motiram Koli has been introduced as a new face from Revdar. Neeraj Dangi was given ticket on this seat in the last elections, he was later elected as Rajya Sabha MP.

