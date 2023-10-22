Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates; Meghwal, Khachariyawas Feature

The Congress party on Sunday unveiled its second list of 43 candidates for the forthcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections, intensifying an already dynamic political landscape. This announcement closely followed the release of the party's initial list, which featured prominent figures like Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The second list presents a diverse array of candidates, highlighting the party's dedication to comprehensive representation. Noteworthy contenders include Govind Ram Meghwal, slated to contest in the Khajuwala constituency, and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who will vie for the Civil Lines constituency. The experienced politician Parsadi Lal Meena is set to represent Lolsot.

The first list, revealed on October 21, featured its own set of surprises and well-established leaders. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a significant figure in Rajasthan politics, is set to run from the Sardarpura constituency. Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister and a prominent Congress party member, is set to compete in the Tonk constituency.

A noteworthy aspect of the first list was the prominence given to members affiliated with the Sachin Pilot camp. Four members from his faction secured nominations in the initial round, underscoring the party's emphasis on unity and inclusivity.

The upcoming assembly elections will also witness Speaker CP Joshi contending from the Nathdwara constituency, a key stronghold in the state. In addition, Govind Singh Dotasara, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief, has received a nomination for the Laxmangarh constituency.